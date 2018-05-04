Coal vessel departures from Colombian ports up 25% on week: Platts cFlow

Twelve coal vessels departed key Colombian coal terminals in the week to Wednesday, up from nine in the previous week, with South America remaining the key destination, according to cFlow, Platts trade flow software.

Three ships departed for southern Europe, down from four in the previous week, with one each going to Turkey, Portugal and Italy.

The total tonnage of the vessels sailing was 1.42 million dwt, up from 1.08 million dwt the week before.

Just one ship was seen headed to key Northwest Europe terminals Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp, with none seen the week before as utilities in Northwest Europe continue to favor a more economical US/Russian blend.

Five ships departed for South America in the week to Wednesday, up from four the previous week.

Eighteen ships were seen offshore at the main Colombian coal terminals Wednesday, up from 10 the week earlier.

FLOWS TO ASIA

Three ships departed to Asia in the week to Wednesday, with none seen the week before. No fixtures on these routes were heard by Platts, and the ships currently on route were believed to be booked previously rather than spot cargoes.

According to cFlow, Colombian shipments to Japan for April were roughly 168,000 dwt, with 218,000 dwt going to South Korea, from total Colombian shipments of 7.8 million dwt.

The Platts Northeast Asia thermal coal index, or NEAT, which is the delivered-Northeast Asia price for shipments of thermal coal on a 5,750 kcal/kg NAR and 15% ash basis, was assessed at $92.50/mt on Wednesday, while the Platts FOB Colombia price was $77.50/mt.

Source: Platts