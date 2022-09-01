Coast Guard Foundation announces 2022 Hawaii tribute event

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced today that they will honor the Coast Guard crews that span the central and western Pacific Ocean with the Coast Guard Foundation’s Tribute to the Fourteenth Coast Guard District, to be held in Honolulu on September 23.

Regional leaders, Coast Guard supporters and government officials will come together at Honolulu’s Nico’s Upstairs to recognize the missions and heroism of U.S. Coast Guard personnel from the Fourteenth District. This district, which will be highlighted during the event, is headquartered in Hawaii and operates in an area covering over 14 million square miles of land and sea. Units in the district are stationed on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island, as well as in American Samoa, Saipan, Guam, Singapore and Japan.

“Men and women of this U.S. Coast Guard district have a heroic, vital mission that covers an incredibly vast area,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “The service members of the Fourteenth District inspire us every day with their bravery and dedication, and so it is a great privilege for us to be able to honor them.”

Admiral Linda Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, as well as Coast Guard District Fourteen Commander Rear Admiral Michael Day, are expected to attend as well as other Coast Guard personnel, community leaders and maritime representatives.

The Coast Guard Foundation’s Hawaii Tribute Event will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Nico’s Upstairs, 1129 N. Nimitz Hwy, Honolulu, Hawaii. The event, which will include cocktails and food prepared by Hawaiian celebrity chefs and Coast Guard culinary specialists, will begin at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org.

Source: The Coast Guard Foundation