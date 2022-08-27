Coast Guard Foundation to host offshore wind panel discussion

The event will feature an in-depth discussion with experts from the government, maritime, legal and financial industries on the topic of offshore wind. Coast Guard Foundation photo

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced recently that it will host a panel on the future of New York’s marine transportation and offshore wind industries on Sept. 15, 2022, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The event, the “Maritime Prosperity Forum”, is co-hosted by the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey.

The event will feature an in-depth discussion with experts from the government, maritime, legal and financial industries on the topic, including Peter Lion, senior advisor, offshore wind, NYSERDA; John Mansolillo, northeast marine affairs manager, Ørsted; Capt. Zeita Merchant, USCG, commander, sector New York;

Dana Merkel, maritime associate, BlankRome LLP; Alex Parker, managing partner, Rose Cay Maritime; and Michael Stamatis, president and CEO, Red Hook Terminals.

The panel will focus on maritime safety, regulatory issues and economic factors relating to offshore wind and related industries in New York and beyond. The conversation will be moderated by Jeanne Meserve, Emmy Award winner and former anchor and correspondent for CNN and ABC News.

“The Coast Guard Foundation is honored to join together with the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey in hosting this forum,” Susan Ludwig, Coast Guard Foundation president, said in a statement announcing the event. “Discussing this topic is vital to increasing our understanding of growth in the offshore wind industry in the Northeast and its effects on ports, the maritime sector and waterfront jobs.”

There is no fee to attend, but interested parties are requested to RSVP by Sept. 1, 2022. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., with lunch, panel discussion and after lunch networking to begin at noon.

Source: Coast Guard Foundation