Coast Guard Foundation welcomes new members to its board of trustees

Trustees Join Board to Aid Organization’s Mission to Support Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and their Families Stonington, Conn. – The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced today the seven new trustees who were elected to the Coast Guard Foundation Board on June 18, 2024. The additions of Lavelle Edmondson, Jonathon Fisher, Amr Hussein, Vera Lannek, James Linkous, Michael Lodge, and Lawrence Ryder bring the Foundation’s board to 81 active trustees and directors. The Coast Guard Foundation Board of Trustees and Directors governs the organization and promotes the Foundation’s mission of support to the Coast Guard. The Board is led by Chairman Thomas A. Allegretti.

“On behalf of the Coast Guard Foundation, I am delighted to welcome our new board members to the Board of Trustees,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “Their diverse backgrounds and unwavering commitment to our mission will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to support the brave men and women of the Coast Guard. Together, we will continue to make a profound impact on the lives of those who serve our nation with honor and dedication.”

Lavelle D. Edmondson is the director of state government and public affairs at Marathon Petroleum Corporation, where he oversees government and public affairs for the eastern United States. Edmondson holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Toledo and a master’s in public policy and administration from Northwestern University. He actively participates on several boards, including HCA Healthcare Clear Lake and Mainland, as well as the Texas City La Marque Chamber of Commerce, and recently chaired the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association.

Jonathon Fischer is a distinguished leader with a robust background in the global industry. He was CEO of Mold-Masters, an international company in 55 countries with over 1,000 patents. Fischer has worked with plastic extrusion firms and served on multiple boards, including Chairman of Davis-Standard, a global equipment manufacturer. He is currently the H. Colonel for the Canadian 4WING 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron, a special advisor to the board for Saint John’s Hospital, and on the executive leadership team for the American Heart Association, Los Angeles Division. As the owner of GVI Holdings, a private investment company, he continues to demonstrate exceptional leadership and innovation. Fischer is the founder of the Jonathon D. Fischer Foundation, supporting various philanthropic causes. His accolades include the 2019 American Icon Award, 2022 National Humanitarian Award, and 2024 Spirit of the Children Award.

Amr Hussein is the vice president of multi-domain combat solutions and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems’ New Jersey facilities. With over 20 years of industry experience, Amr has held pivotal roles in program management, engineering, and operations focused on customer missions. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in software engineering from the University of Houston. Previously, Amr held leadership roles at United Space Alliance, supporting NASA’s Mission Control Center.

Vera Lannek is a 25-year veteran in the maritime industry who has held senior roles at Carnival, Maersk and in the United States Navy. Currently, she is vice president of strategic sourcing at Carnival Corporation, where she leads a team responsible for technical, newbuild, and logistics sourcing across Carnival’s nine brands. Vera is an alumnus of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and holds a master’s degree in business administration from New York University. She is a member of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) and has lived and worked in the United States, Korea, Iraq, Germany, Djibouti, Sweden, and Denmark.

James Linkous is a seasoned executive with a 30-year track record in the high-tech sector. As a founding member and senior vice president at STACK Infrastructure, he oversees major client relationships for one of the leading global data center developers. His prior roles in technology, software development and communications have contributed to his deep industry expertise. Jim has played a pivotal role in Oregon’s critical infrastructure growth and submarine cable landings, establishing the region as the International Digital Gateway to Asia Pacific. He attended the University of Oregon, focusing on finance and marketing. Passionate about community service, he co-founded the “Heroes of the Sea Foundation,” raising over $2.1 million for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Michael Lodge is the managing counsel at Chevron Shipping Company in Houston, Texas, following myriad legal positions at Chevron supporting shipping and refining over the last 12 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and a law degree from George Washington University. During his 27 years of active Coast Guard duty, he served in various legal and operational positions, including as both a military courts marital judge and appellate judge on the Coast Guard Court of Criminal Appeals.

Lawrence S. Ryder is an accomplished executive with over 20 years of experience in the defense sector, specializing in Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard markets. Currently, he serves as the vice president of business development and external affairs at Austal USA. Lawrence served in the Marine Corps for 21 years, retiring in 2007. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in management from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Source: The Coast Guard Foundation