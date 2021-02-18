Cobham SATCOM appoints Tototheo Maritime as its new authorized agent and service partner in Greece

Cobham SATCOM, the market-leading provider of radio and satellite communications solutions, has appointed long term partner Tototheo Maritime, a leading maritime technology and services provider, to be its representative in Greece.

Tototheo has been the exclusive authorized agent and service partner for Cobham SATCOM in Cyprus for well over a decade, providing quality onboard services and equipment to its customer base. Based on the excellent partnership, Cobham SATCOM has expanded the cooperation to focus on high-quality service and customer support in the Greek market.

Tototheo Maritime established its presence in Greece in 2017 and has since gained the respect and trust of the local shipping industry. This was achieved through high-quality services and transparent transactions.

“We have no doubt that Tototheo is the right choice for us,” said Christian Kock, SVP Maritime Sales & BD at Cobham SATCOM. “Our values of putting the customer and industry needs first, are fully aligned, and for this reason we could not be happier with this cooperation”, he added.

Tototheo Maritime co-CEO, Socrates Theodossiou stated that: “It is a privilege to be so highly valued by an organization, which has shaped the technological face of our industry over the years. With Cobham SATCOM, we will continue to innovate and offer the solutions our industry needs today and for the future.”

“With the appointment of Tototheo, we strengthen our position within SOLAS and GMDSS solutions in Greece even further,” said Erik Nieuwmeijer, Sales Director EMEA at Cobham SATCOM. “Maritime safety has always been at the heart of everything we do right from the early beginnings in 1953 and continues to be a focus area as we enter the era of digitalisation in the future,” he added.

“Our appointment as official Cobham SATCOM distributor in Greece is the next evolutionary step for us to meet the needs and demands of our customers. Through our closer collaboration with Cobham, we further enhance our dynamic approach to a very demanding market,” said Tototheo Chief Commercial Officer, Constantinos Spyrou.

Source: Cobham SATCOM