Cobham Satcom’s Sea Tel 2400 multiband VSAT platform tested for SES’s O3b mPOWER system

Cobham Satcom, a leading global provider of radio and satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land sectors, announced today that its proven 2.4m multi-orbit, multi-band satellite antenna platform, the Sea Tel 2400, has been successfully tested on SES’s O3b medium earth orbit (MEO) system.

Comprehensive certification testing demonstrated that the Sea Tel 2400 can provide seamless multi-antenna connectivity across SES’s multi-orbit network of Geostationary (GEO) and MEO satellites, including forward compatibility with SES’s new MEO constellation O3b mPOWER, SES’s second-generation high-throughput low-latency constellation operating in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It will enable new capabilities and services for the maritime, energy, and government segments.

The O3b mPOWER system represents a tremendous step forward in communication satellite capabilities providing unprecedented flexibility and throughput, and the Sea Tel 2400 is the first in a planned range of O3b mPOWER-capable Cobham Satcom VSAT solutions and user terminals.

“We are excited by the opportunity to adapt our market-leading satcom solutions to O3b mPOWER in advance of its upcoming launch, and continue to work closely with SES on optimising other terminals for their satellite system,” noted Kirby Nell, Vice President at Cobham Satcom. “The 2400 range offers unprecedented performance and flexibility for both maritime and land-based applications, and is a highly-capable and reliable platform to support SES’s integrated GEO and MEO offerings.”

“Cobham Satcom has a strong track record in building robust and reliable systems, and we are delighted for them to be part of the O3b mPOWER ecosystem and help users unlock the benefits of the next generation of high-speed and low-latency MEO services it will bring,” said Saba Wehbe, Vice President of Antenna and Platform Development at SES. “We worked closely with the Cobham Satcom team to test and validate the Sea Tel 2400 and we look forward to further joint developments that will leverage the advantages of our multi-orbit GEO and MEO network.”

Sea Tel 2400 is the market’s most flexible 2.4M VSAT antenna platform. Addressing the growing needs of the maritime and offshore energy markets, it provides the widest choice of satellite capacity, bandwidth, and speed – giving users unprecedented capability to scale their communication links on demand and over time.

This modular platform is easily optimized across a broad range of business- and mission-critical maritime, energy, and government applications. Its multi-orbit, multi-band C/Ku/Ka capability enables single, dual- or triband operation, as well as the ability to start with a single or dual band system and upgrade to dual or triband if or when required.

Built on over 40 years of research, development and customer collaboration, Cobham Satcom has optimized its multi-band tracking systems to achieve industry-leading performance. The RF architecture offers the highest efficiency available, permitting more transmit power than comparable systems, and enabling improved throughput and margins.

The Government and Defense configurations provide additional environmental and electronic resiliency and can be adapted to different naval requirements, as well as employed for fixed applications.

Systems are delivered pre-configured and pre-tested, with simple software tools and standard interfaces, allowing quick installation and connection to the user network. Our systems are backed by a full warranty and supported by Cobham Satcom’s 24/7 customer service and global support network.

Source: Cobham Satcom