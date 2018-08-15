Cochin Shipyard Limited announces Q1FY19 results

Cochin Shipyard Limited, a leading Public Sector Shipyard in India, has announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Q1FY19 performance overview

Revenues from operations at Rs. 658.73 cr ;

Ship building Revenue Rs 454.39 crs, Ship Repair Revenue Rs 204.34 crs

PAT stood at Rs. 106.31 cr; y-o-y growth of 17%

EPS for Q1FY19 stood at Rs. 7.82, as compared to Rs. 8.05 for Q1FY18

The company reported a healthy increase of 17% in its PAT to Rs. 106.31 crore for Q1FY19, as compared to Rs. 91.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The company’s Q1FY19 PAT margin stood at 16.14%, as compared to 16.39% in Q1FY18.

Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 stood at Rs. 658.73 crore, as compared to Rs. 556.25 crore in the same period last year.



