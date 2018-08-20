Cochin Shipyard supports Relief work; Unaffected by the floods

As the flood situation remains alarming in Kerala much of downtown Kochi including Cochin Shipyard Limited have been unaffected. The company’s plant and machinery remained safe and did not suffer the adverse impact of the inclement weather.

Cochin Shipyard also contributed its might for the extensive relief work which is proceeding on war-footing to save those who are caught up in the present situation. As an immediate measure, the company will be contributing Rs. 1 crore towards the Chief Minister’s relief fund under the company’s CSR fund. Apart from this, all employees have contributed their one day’s salary and all executives have contributed two day’s salary for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. The company is also rendering full support to relief camps by way of supplying essentials like prepared food, provisions, personal effects etc.

The company will be considering further support towards rehabilitation in the due course.

Source: Cochin Shipyard