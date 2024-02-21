Code Of Practice On Fire And Rehire Not Enough To Stop Another P&O Ferries

Nautilus International, the union for maritime professionals have said the government’s code of practice on fire and rehire does not go far enough.

Nautilus Director of Organising Martyn Gray said: “Fire and rehire is a coercive practice used by employers to unilaterally weaken their employees’ terms and conditions, deliberately bypassing consultation with recognised unions.

“Our message is simple: fire and rehire must be outlawed, nothing less is acceptable.

“Shortly after the public outrage of P&O Ferries mass-sacking in March 2022, the UK government announced it would take a series of actions to ensure this could never happen again.

“While this code of practice would have increased the cost to P&O Ferries for carrying out their egregious actions, it would not have stopped it.

“This code of practice, put simply, does not meet the government’s own standard of ensuring another P&O Ferries cannot happen again.”

Source: Nautilus International