COFCO withdraws from talks to buy 25% stake in Russian grain export terminal

Top Chinese grain trader COFCO has withdrawn from talks to buy a 25% stake in the KSK grain terminal in Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, the terminal owner, Russian company Deloports Ltd, told Reuters.

A COFCO International spokesman in Switzerland declined to comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Gus Trompiz; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Deepa Babington)