Coffee prices rise sharply on heightened supply concerns

Coffee prices rose sharply on Monday, with light frosts in Brazil over the weekend heightening supply concerns while sugar futures eased slightly.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 was up 5.1% at $2.4590 per lb at 1347 GMT as weekend frosts in Brazil heightened supply concerns.

* Farmers and local media reported the occurrence of light frosts in coffee producing areas in Brazil in the early hours of Sunday as an unusually strong cold mass for this time of the year advances from the South to central areas in the country.

* Dealers said the frosts added to concerns about next year’s crop in Brazil with this year’s harvest nearly completed.

* The strength of robusta prices following adverse crop weather in top exporter Vietnam has also been supportive for the arabica market.

* “Below average rainfall in major coffee producing states in Brazil, in tandem with mounting concerns as to the impact of the 2023/24 El Nino event on coffee production in Southeast Asia, have underpinned upward price momentum,” analyst BMI said in a note.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 6.8% to $4,619 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.2% to 18.45 cents per lb.

* Dealers were awaiting the release of data from industry group Unica on cane and sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil.

* A survey conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights had a median forecast for sugar production in the second half of July of 3.6 million tons, down 2.4% from a year earlier.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $522.40 a ton.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 3.2% to $7,154 a metric ton, slipping back after Friday’s sharp gains.

* Dealers said a more favourable outlook for crops in West Africa could generate a global surplus in the 2024/25 season, although supplies remained very tight after a record deficit in the current 2023/24 season.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 2.9% to 5,493 pounds a ton.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey)