Cognite Data Fusion® achieves industry first DNV compliance for digital twins

Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, in a joint effort with Aker BP, today announced it has successfully achieved DNV-RP-A204 compliance. DNV, the world’s leading classification society and independent expert in assurance and risk management, developed DNV-RP-A204 as a quality-assurance benchmark for the energy industry’s varying approaches to building and operating digital twins.

The compliance pertains to Cognite’s core product, Cognite Data Fusion®, an Industrial DataOps platform that combines disparate data source and information to host, structure, integrate, and contextualize data for a digital twin solutions The assessment scope includes cybersecurity, software development maturity including verification and validation process, data quality indicators, and operational assurance.

This accreditation comes on the heels of a report from leading independent research firm S&P Global that identified Cognite Data Fusion® as a leader across 18 assessed digital twin providers for asset optimization and autonomous operations. The study found that Cognite is a leader in digital integration and contextualization across OT, IT and engineering data spectrums.

Together, these credentials signal to current and future customers that Cognite Data Fusion® delivers best-in-class Open Industrial Digital Twins that:

 connect to physics simulators and deploy physics-guided machine learnings

 establish confidence in the data and computational models running the digital twin

 enable predictive analytics solutions like scenario planning

 deliver intuitive data visualizations that drive agility and value.

“Cognite Data Fusion’s Open Industrial DataOps is the leader in data integration for industrial digital twins,” said Paula Doyle, Chief Digital Officer, Aker BP. “In the Yggdrasil field development project, we are setting a new standard in the way to operate a field to ensure high efficiency and very low emissions. We are talking about remotely controlled operations, unmanned production platforms, technology and data-driven decisions, and work processes. This certification only strengthens our confidence that Cognite Data Fusion® will help us reach our ambitious goals for Yggdrasil.”

A strong data integration capability is one of the key elements to enable successful digital twin deployments,” said Oscar Abbink, Director, Energy Technology and Innovation at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

“DNV-RP-A204, the energy industry’s first Recommended Practice on how to build and quality assure digital twins, sets a benchmark for approaches to building and operating the technology and turning potential into a real return on investment,” said Lucy Craig, Director, Growth, Innovation and Digital, Energy Systems at DNV. “Developed in collaboration with the energy industry, DNV-RP-A204 provides valuable guidance for digital twin developers, introduces a contractual reference between suppliers and users, and acts as a framework for assurance of the technology.»

Source: Cognite, DNV