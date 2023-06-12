Collaborating to take logistics to the next level

The evolution of technology has pushed the boundaries of logistics. While the business world has changed and grown, it has also resulted in more supply chain complexities and lead to a larger impact on the global climate. That’s why Maersk and Microsoft are expanding their existing relationship to accelerate Maersk’s digital transformation and to further digitise logistics.

The main objectives are to identify and explore collaborative opportunities to drive digital innovation and decarbonization in logistics.

A partnership to elevate technology in logistics

Maersk is looking to develop state-of-the-art solutions to accelerate and modernise collaboration and processes, and to create value for its customers and employees. The companies intend to work together to strengthen their global strategic relationship across 3 core pillars:

Maersk will boost its cloud-first technology approach by expanding the company’s use of Microsoft Azure as its main strategic cloud platform. The cloud backbone enables Maersk to build scalable platforms to cater for organic and inorganic growth, supporting the Maersk transformation strategy. Further, the use of machine learning and data analytics will enable Maersk to gain greater ‎insights and support new ways of working.

A partnership to enable sustainability

A partnership that’s already delivering

The partnership between Maersk and Microsoft has already brought innovative digital solutions to the market. These projects are examples of the benefits digital solutions and services have created for Maersk’s customers and their businesses, as well as the commitment to empowering sustainability efforts across global supply chains.

Remote Container Management

Remote Container Management (RCM) allows Maersk to monitor temperature and humidity data from hundreds of thousands of refrigerated shipping containers in real time to ensure that food and other perishables arrive in perfect condition.

Connected Vessel

Connected Vessel aims at optimising fuel consumption by monitoring performance data from Maersk’s container vessels to create a shared view with experts onshore who can provide advice to vessel captains, helping lower bunker costs and reducing emissions.

