Collaboration and technology: the dual-pronged key to maritime safety

Wellbeing is becoming a central focus for the shipping industry. Individual companies, while having made great strides in recent years to improve the safety of maritime industry employees, need to work across supply chains and take full advantage of technology to truly make it a priority.

Safety is in the spotlight for the maritime industry this year, with the tone being set when the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Secretary General Kitack Lim declared ‘Navigating the future: safety first!’ as its theme of 2024.

This highlighted the importance of improving crew safety amidst massive disruption, technological change and innovation. It also stressed it is a concern that requires unity and collaboration across the sector.

Why now?

Between 2014 and 2022, the European Maritime Safety Agency’s (EMSA) Annual Overview of Marine Casualties and Incidents 2023 reported 23,814 reported incidents – a yearly average more than 2,500.

While the shipping industry has made progress in recent years to improve safety, even one incident is too many. Safety initiatives have been effective in lowering the number of serious casualties from a peak of 106 in 2018 to 44 in 2022, but more still needs to be done. All stakeholders, big and small, must take responsibility to reduce harm to those in the maritime world whom we rely the most.

Ship agents operating at ports worldwide have a major role to play in this effort. GAC’s long-running ‘safe boarding initiative’ emphasizes maximising safety and compliance with local partners and suppliers across its global offices. It provides overboard, pilot ladder and life raft safety training for its own boarding officers as well as launch service providers’ crew and those of other third parties it works with in some locations. And internally, its staff undergo stringent training that can make the difference between a safe working environment and a recipe for disaster.

New solutions

Introducing tools to boost efficiency does not shift the focus away from improving safety. As digitalisation and automation advance, it has the dual-pronged impact of both optimising performance and enhancing safety and security.

Using drones for delivery, as GAC UK and GAC Singapore have already done, and transitioning to online vessel clearance also reduce the need for personnel to board vessel and avoid the associated offshore safety hazards. Digital tools can help promote awareness of Health, Safety, Security & Environment (HSSE), compliance and cyber security. Improving staff education through online platforms like the GAC Corporate Academy’s tailor-made courses such as commercial operations, HSSE, Compliance and Cyber Security are tried and tested means of maximising productivity and welfare.

And then there are tools like GAC’s QHSSE digital application which facilitates reporting, investigation and follow-ups, enabling quick identification and mitigation of safety risks. It’s no longer a question of prioritising safety or cost-effectiveness – they now go hand-in-hand.

Adapting to change

New fuels and engine types are being adopted to meet the push for decarbonisation. But the industry must adapt and apply lessons already learned to the potential new dangers and challenges such alternatives present.

These are volatile times when reliability is more essential than ever before. Economic sanctions and constant geopolitical upheaval mean companies have to be flexible.

A service providerthey offer. That means making safety a priority through local operations, experienced personnel and a culture of vigilance. But on’s stability, strength and competence must form the foundation of operations alongside a comprehensive range of support solutions ly by making “safety first” the mantra for all can we truly make it a reality throughout the global shipping community.

Source: By Shanka Fernando, GAC’s Group Vice President – Shipping, Arranged on Behalf of Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide (www.hellenicshippingnews.com)