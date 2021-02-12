Collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam Authority and the municipality of Schiedam to continue

The Port of Rotterdam Authority and the Municipality of Schiedam remain committed to the continued development of a Schiedam seaport equipped for a sustainable future. On Wednesday the Mayor of Schiedam Cor Lamers and Chief Operating Officer Boudewijn Siemons of the Port of Rotterdam Authority extended the existing collaboration agreement signed in 2018 by three years, to 2024.

Over the coming years, Schiedam and the Port Authority will work together primarily to promote and strengthen the maritime cluster.

They will seek to exploit opportunities for education and innovation while striking a balance between fostering economic development and creating an attractive living environment.

Source: Port of Rotterdam