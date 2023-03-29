Collaboration in copper value chain: China Copper, Daye Nonferrous and BHP sign memoranda of understanding

BHP and two of China’s leading copper producers, China Copper and Daye Nonferrous, have announced their intention to deepen collaboration to develop a more sustainable and responsible copper value chain with the aim of supporting the world’s energy transition, following the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the parties.

The MoUs aim to enable the parties to leverage their expertise in exploring opportunities to reduce the environmental footprint and improve materials and energy efficiency and manage waste streams in copper production. The non-exclusive nature of the proposed collaboration aims to enable further, similar partnerships with industry peers and downstream users.

Through the collaboration, the parties plan to explore opportunities to share insights and jointly collaborate to seek to develop technology and innovations for copper smelting and refining, such as use of low-carbon emission fuels, improved heat and energy efficiency, lower intensity reuse and recycling of byproducts such as slag, dust, waste water and acid, digitalisation of copper value chain processes, and exploring ways to improve traceability along the copper value chain that aim to enhance measurement, verification and reporting.

BHP’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vandita Pant, said: “Copper demand is expected to increase significantly to support the megatrends of decarbonisation and electrification. While BHP supplies the growing market, it is equally important for us to do so in a more sustainable and responsible way, and collaboration with key industry value chain partners plays a vital role.”

“As two of the leading copper producers globally, China Copper and Daye Nonferrous are actively pursuing initiatives that aim to support China’s sustainable development and decarbonisation goals. BHP is proud to be a part of this collaboration and believes our joint efforts will expedite the course towards more sustainable and responsible supply of copper to support the world’s energy transition.”

China Copper Chairman, Xu Bo, said: “At the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress, China reaffirmed its commitment to green and low-carbon growth and highlighted the importance of corporate partnerships’ role in achieving the “dual carbon” goals. China Copper has been committed to working with upstream and downstream companies along the industrial chain to promote coordination and innovation for carbon reduction. Leveraging lower-carbon, and energy-conserving practices, China Copper has led various dual-carbon initiatives to achieve the common vision of building a beautiful community. Today’s MoU signing on ‘collaboration in copper value chain’ will increase the depth and breadth of cooperation between the two companies, which will give impetus to China Copper’s efforts to achieve more sustainable, high-quality growth. In the future, China Copper will continue to explore opportunities for exchange and accelerate cooperation in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building a more sustainable copper value chain.”

CNMC Daye Chairman, Wang Yan, said, “The copper smelting industry needs an open, global platform to explore and share new technologies and insights of innovations in smelting and refining, and to showcase efforts by all parties upstream and downstream along the industry for a shared future. Today’s MoU signing on ‘collaboration in copper value chain’ with BHP will further strengthen and broaden our existing strategic partnership, create models of international collaboration on technology innovation and for improving sustainability across the whole copper industry value chain.

The signatories for the MoUs were BHP CCO, Vandita Pant, CNMC Daye’s VP of Non-ferrous Metals Group, Xiao Shuxin and China Copper VP, Ma Huizhi, and the ceremonies were witnessed by BHP CEO, Mike Henry, China Copper Chairman, Xu Bo and CNMC Daye Chairman, Wang Yan.

Source: BHP