Collaboration lifts standards of efficiency and frees up capacity for Bahrain Steel

Bahrain Steel, a leading producer and global supplier of high-grade iron-ore pellets and APM Terminals Bahrain, the operator of Khalifa Bin Salman Port, have completed a ground-breaking study to identify opportunities to lift standards of safety and efficiency, and ultimately increase volumes at Bahrain Steels’ Port Terminal, which is currently operating at full capacity.

Under the supervision of APM Terminal Bahrains’ Harbour & Marine Services Manager, Captain Adel AlMaskati, the two-year study was carried out at the National Maritime College of Ireland (NMIC), in collaboration with global towage provider Svitzer and the support of the Bahrain Ports and Maritime Affairs (PMA).

“The study has enabled Bahrain Steel to evaluate the impact of different operational strategies and make informed decisions about potential optimisations,” explained Aedl AlMskati. “By simulating different scenarios, such as changes in vessel sizes, weather conditions, or operational procedures, our skilled mariners could asses potential outcomes and select the most effective strategies to maximize efficiency for our customers.”

Environmental considerations

In preparation for the modelling, the seabed was geo-mapped to rule out the need for dredging and identify any potential environment considerations that could be caused by a new generation of ships – Newcastle Max bulk carriers – planned to be used by Bahrain Steel.

Through data analysis and scenario modelling, participants gained insights into resource allocation, including berths, tugboats, and essential equipment. This allows for better planning and coordination, resulting in reduced safety risks, shorter wait times, improved vessel turnaround, and enhanced productivity.

Increasing capacity through improved efficiency

Bahrain Steel Deputy General Manager of Shipping Captain Madan Mathew commented on the importance of the study stating, “With Bahrain Steel Port Terminal operating at full capacity, the simulation study has helped in re-evaluating existing Port restrictions and resetting them, to safely improve port efficiency. This study will help Bahrain Steel to accommodate larger Newcastle max vessels at its port terminal.” The Newcastle Max bulk carrier is a large cargo ship designed for transporting bulk commodities like iron-ore. These vessels are up to 300 meters in length and have a capacity of over 210,000 deadweight tonnes. Their efficient fuel consumption and advanced cargo handling systems, enabling cost-effective and streamlined transportation of bulk goods internationally.

Source: APM Terminals