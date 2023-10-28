Colombia Coal Exports Keep Rebounding

Colombian coal exports have been steadily growing after several years of declines. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “global coal trade has really picked up pace in recent months, and is now fully back to pre-Covid levels. In Jan-Aug 2023, total global seaborne coal loadings increased by a whooping +8.5% y-o-y to 845.8 mln t (excluding cabotage), based on vessel tracking data from Refinitiv. This was well above the 779.2 mln t loaded in Jan-Aug 2022, the 763.0 mln t in Jan-Aug 2021, and the 736.0 mln t in Jan-Aug 2020. It was also just a shade below the 853.6 mln t loaded in Jan-Aug 2019. In Jan-Aug 2023, exports from Indonesia increased by +18.3% y-o-y to 285.4 mln t, whilst from Australia were up +0.6% y-o-y to 229.4 mln t. From Russia exports increased by +0.5% y-o-y to 121.6 mln t in JanAug 2023, from the USA increased by +16.7% y-o-y to 52.2 mln t, and from South Africa increased +8.7% yo-y to 45.4 mln t. Shipments from Mozambique surged by +43.6% t-o-y in Jan-Aug 2023 to a record 20.2 mln t. Seaborne coal imports into Mainland China jumped by +69.9% y-o-y to 227.2 mln t in Jan-Aug 2023, whilst imports to India increased by +0.4% y-o-y to 141.5 mln t. Imports to Japan declined by -6.9% y-o-y to 106.9 mln t in Jan-Aug 2023, to South Korea by -4.5% y-o-y to 75.2 mln t, to the EU -17.2% y-o-y to 61.4 mln t, to Vietnam increased by +33.7% y-o-y to 30.2 mln t”.

According to Banchero Costa, “Colombia is the world’s sixth largest seaborne exporter of coal, and the second largest in the Americas after the USA. Export volumes from this South American country have steadily declined in the last decade, as it was being penalized by decreasing coal demand in the Atlantic basin, and by its distance from the more resilient Asian markets. This however turned around somewhat last year given the current strength of European demand. Total seaborne coal exports from Colombia in the 12 months of 2021 reached 56.3 mln tonnes, +12.8% yo-y, according to Refinitiv vessel tracking data. However, this was primarily a rebound from a -32.7% y-o-y slump in 2020, when export volumes were as low as 49.9 mln t, and is still a far cry from the 74.2 mln t exported by Colombia in the full year 2019. In the full 12 months of 2022, Colombia exported 58.8 mln t, which was a further +4.4% y-o-y increase”.

“In the first 8 months of 2023, Colombia exported 38.4 mln tonnes of coal, which was a +1.7% y-o-y increase from the 37.7 mln t in the same 8 month period of 2022. The vast majority of Colombian coal exports are loaded on the northern (Caribbean) coast of the country. The two main ports there are Puerto Drummond, which accounted for 27.1 mln tonnes (46% of the total) in Jan-Dec 2022, and Puerto Bolivar with 19.9 mln tonnes (34% of the total) in Jan-Dec 2022. Other ports nearby are Puerto Nuevo, from where 3.9 mln t of coal were loaded in Jan-Dec 2022, and Santa Maria with 2.9 mln tonnes. The only major port on the western (Pacific Ocean) coast of Colombia is Buenaventura, from where 3.1 mln t of coal were loaded in Jan-Dec 2022. Japan is currently the main destination for shipments from Buenaventura, with South Korea, India and Chile also receiving some coal from the port. Nevertheless, the main destinations from Colombia are of course in Europe and the Mediterranean. Coal exports from Colombia to the EU increased by +111% y-o-y in JanDec 2022, to 17.8 mln tonnes.

This was the highest volumes sent to Europe since 2018. Shipments to Turkey however declined by -28.2% y-o-y to 9.4 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2022. Volumes to China were down -83.1% y-o-y to just 0.7 mln t in Jan-Dec 2022, from 4.2 mln t in 2021. Shipments to Chile declined by -27.2% y-o-y in 2022 to 4.7 mln t, but to Mexico increased by +314% yo-y in 2022 to 2.6 mln t”, Banchero Costa concluded.

