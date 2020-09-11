Colombian coal exports drop 38.7% on week: Kpler

Colombia exported roughly 556,006 mt of coal on 10 coal carriers in the week ended Sept. 9, down 38.7% from 906,965 mt on 12 ships in the previous week, according to data from vessel tracking software Kpler.

Over 24% of the exports, or 136,050 mt of thermal coal, are headed to Turkey, while 102,594 mt and 94,272 mt were shipped to Poland and Panama, respectively, according to the data.

In the previous week, the top export destinations were Israel, at 179,154 mt; Turkey, at 172,781 mt; and Malta, at 134,541 mt.

Drummond, Colombia’s largest coal exporter, shipped out roughly 394,123 mt of coal in the latest week, down from 483,852 mt in the previous week, while Glencore exported 78,841 mt, down from 155,656 mt in the prior week.

Cerrejon did not export any coal in the latest week, as workers went on strike Aug. 31 after negotiations broke down between the mine and labor union Sintracarbon, according to a union statement. The mine, which is equally owned by Anglo American, BHP Group and Glencore, exported 254,841 mt in the week ended Sept. 2.

According to data from government statistics agency DANE, Colombian coal exports through the first seven months of 2020 were at 51.3 million mt, up 14.9% from the same period a year ago. It was the second-highest total for a seven-month span in 29 years, only behind 54.78 million mt exported in 2018.

Export receipts from coal for the first seven months were a combined $2.97 billion, or $57.86/mt FOB, down from $3.69 billion, or $82.63/mt in the same period a year earlier, according to DANE data. The price per ton was the second-lowest average in 13 years, only higher than $51.56/mt in 2016.

Source: Platts