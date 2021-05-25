Colombian Port Of Buenaventura Affected By Social Unrest

The port of Buenaventura has been significantly affected by recent social unrest in Colombia. This unrest has caused the road to the port to have been closed for the last 22 days. At present, cargo discharged at Buenaventura remains in storage at the three main terminals at the port owing to the suspension of road access caused by the recent blockade.

Accordingly, storage capacity at the terminals is close to exhaustion in the absence of alternative facilities in the area. As a result, several major ocean carriers have suspended cargo operations at Buenaventura pending resolution of the blockade and the reopening of road access. At present, there is no indication of when the blockade will be lifted.

Your Managers recommend that Members take note of this information and be guided accordingly. They also wish to thank the Club’s correspondents, Marventura Services Ltda., for their assistance in providing the information contained above.

Source: The American Club