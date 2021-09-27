Colombo Port fast-tracks inter-terminal trucking

Inter-terminal trucking is being expedited at the Colombo Port in a bid to improve efficiency.

Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said yesterday there had been severe congestion due to constructions of the elevated highway on pillars through the Port, creating difficulties for the inter-terminal trucking (ITT) of containers inside the Port.

SLPA said prompt actions were taken to break down a part of the boundary wall of Jaya Container Terminal (JCT) 4 container yard to establish a temporary gate to facilitate ITT at stage IV of the JCT of SLPA. The measures were taken according to timely instructions by SLPA Chairman Capt. Nihal Keppetipola.

The new gate facilitates, using converted porta cabins, ITT between the SAGT, CICT, ECT, and the JCT of the Port, and is currently being operated under the supervision of SLPA Director (Operations) Lal Weerasinghe. SLPA said these steps had resolved the ITT delay issue at the Port.

Source: DailyFT Lanka