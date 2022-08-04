Colourful debut: Hapag-Lloyd’s first “Rainbow Container” has arrived!

After 175 years, Hapag-Lloyd is injecting a bit more colour into the shipping industry with the first Rainbow Container in the company’s history. This is just one of the many ways that we are displaying our commitment to more diversity, inclusion and tolerance. In summer, Hapag-Lloyd will also take part in the Christopher Street Day (CSD) Parade in Hamburg for the first time with its own “float” – a truck that will naturally be carrying the Rainbow Container!

For a few days now, the CMR (Container Maintenance Repair) depot in Hamburg has had a colourful guest that is making the other reefers figuratively green with envy: Allow us to introduce… our very own Rainbow Container!

We are particularly proud of this new addition to our container fleet, which Hapag-Lloyd wants to use to send out a signal in support of more diversity and inclusion. With the six colours of the rainbow painted on the container, we want to call for tolerance and openness for all people – regardless of their origin, gender, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or disability.

And, of course, this milestone along our path to more equality must also be advertised and celebrated. To visibly demonstrate our commitment to diversity, Hapag-Lloyd will be participating for the first time in the Christopher Street Day (CSD) Parade to be held in Hamburg on 6 August. After a two-year break caused by the pandemic, the festive parade for more rights and equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer people can finally take place again in many cities around the world.

To coincide with the CSD parade in Hamburg, the Pride flag will be flown above the roof of our headquarters building on the Ballindamm again this year. This celebration of diversity can now start -– and we are looking forward to it!

Source: Hapag-Lloyd AG