Columbia Shipmanagement celebrates 10 years of service

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) has celebrated 10 years of serving the China maritime community with President and CEO Mark O’Neil highlighting the ‘wonderful diversity of shipping’.

CSM Shanghai hosted a special evening of celebrations in Shanghai, marking ten years of delivering its fleet of specialised services to the maritime industry in Asia. The event featured speeches from Madam X. L. Dong, Deputy Director of the Pudong Commerce Committee, and Mr. T. Xu, General Manager of Shandong Shipping Corporation.

In a speech delivered by Mark O’Neil, President and CEO of the Columbia Group, he highlighted how CSM had formed strong relations in the Chinese market, with mutual understanding and respect for the region reflected in the range of services the company is now able to offer through using the latest technology and optimisation techniques.

He said: “The Chinese market has been a challenge for Columbia. There’s no doubt about that. It’s very different. It’s a very different market from other regions.

“And it’s allowed to be a very different market. We, Columbia, have had to understand and we do understand that each one of our clients and each one of our regions is very particular to itself and it is allowed to be. And that is the wonderful diversity of shipping.”

Mr O’Neil also praised the dedication and commitment of the staff, including the company’s business partner for the region, Terence Zhao, Managing Director of Singhai Marine Services. He also thanked Demetris Chrysostomou, Managing Director of the Asia region, for his dynamic leadership under which the company has witnessed a substantial transformation of CSM services in Asia.

CSM also held its annual cocktail reception at its Taiwan office this month celebrating its achievements over the last 12 months.

Source: Columbia Group