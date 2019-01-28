Columbia Shipmanagement (DEUTSCHLAND) Appoints Finance And Commercial Managing Director

Columbia Shipmanagement (Deutschland) is delighted to announce the appointment of Joachim Brack as Finance and Commercial Managing Director, with effect from February 1st, 2019.

Mr Brack’s appointment follows the departure of Mads Soerensen to pursue new challenges and is in line with the company’s ongoing commitment to Germany and to develop and grow its client base in the European and Scandinavian markets. He will work alongside overall office Managing Director and Group COO Carsten Sommerhage and Technical Director Pablo Mussi out of the company’s Hamburg offices.

Mr Brack is an experienced entrepreneurial finance and shipping professional. He has held senior positions in a number of shipping companies. He was Head of Finance at Lloyd Fonds and for the past eight years has been Managing Director of Hellespont Ship Management, overseeing that company’s change from KG owner to third-party-manager.

Columbia Shipmanagement President Mark O’Neil stated: “Joachim will be a tremendous asset in our continuous drive to provide our clients (small and big) with the best quality and tailored service in the ship management and maritime services sector, and in our development of the European and Scandinavian markets. A true professional, he shares our absolute focus on client service and partnership and will continue the great work started by Mads Soerensen.”

Mr Brack’s appointment follows the recent opening of Columbia Shipmanagement’s state-of-the-art Performance Optimisation Control Room which will allow its commercial shipping, cruise, and super yacht clients to optimise all aspects of their vessel and crew performances.

