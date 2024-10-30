Columbia Shipmanagement Hosts Cocktail Reception in Tokyo, Reinforcing Commitment to Japanese Market

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) Japan welcomed 100 esteemed Japanese shipowners at an exclusive cocktail reception held in Tokyo. The event underscored CSM’s longstanding commitment to the Japanese shipping market and was an important occasion to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders in this strategic region.

Nakayama Mitsutake, Columbia’s local representative in Japan, opened the evening with a warm address, highlighting the significance of Columbia’s presence in Japan and its ongoing dedication to supporting the unique needs of Japanese clients.

CSM has been active in the Japanese market for 30 years.

Demetris Chrysostomou, Managing Director of Columbia Shipmanagement’s Asia Region, affirmed the company’s continuing dedication to the Japanese market, saying, “We reconfirm Columbia Group’s commitment to Japanese clients and the Japanese market.

We have been here since 1995, and expect to be here for many more years.”

Andreas Hadjipetrou, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director of Columbia Shipmanagement, echoed these sentiments, adding, “At Columbia, we are very active globally, involved in many innovation projects focused on digitalisation and performance optimisation. Japan is a very important country for doing business and a special country to us.”

The CSM Japan Cocktail Reception marked another milestone in Columbia Shipmanagement’s strong relationship with the Japanese maritime sector, underscoring the company’s dedication to offering industry-leading ship management services and innovative solutions that address the needs of Japanese shipowners.

Source: Columbia Group