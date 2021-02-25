Columbia Shipmanagement Strengthens Stronghold In German And Northern European Market

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) is strengthening its position in the German and Northern European market by appointing Johann Meyer as Geschaeftsfuhrer and Joint Managing Director of CSM Deutschland in Hamburg.

Mr Meyer will work alongside Carsten Sommerhage, CSM Deutschland Managing Director and Group COO, and have joint responsibility for all matters pertaining to this important office and area responsibility.

CSM Deutschland plays an important role in the company’s expansion plans in Northern Europe and Turkey, as well as for the Group’s cruise, offshore and energy, superyacht and maritime service businesses. Alongside building up its managed fleet within Germany, Northern Europe and Turkey, the office is pivotal in managing these strategic partnerships and taking their development to the next level.

Johann Meyer has over 20 years’ experience in the shipping industry holding a variety of operational level positions before joining CSM Deutschland in August 2020 as Director of Operations. Prior to that, he worked in different Managing Partner/Managing Director positions within shipping companies, single ship entities, chartering companies and public funds.

Welcoming the news, Mr Meyer said: “I’m delighted to be joining Carsten and spearheading the company’s expansion across these markets. We will continue to focus our efforts on people; our staff, our crew, our clients, our service partners.”

Carsten Sommerhage, added: “Johann will be a tremendous asset to the team as he joins Joachim Brack, Director of Group Services & Strategic Partnerships, Norman Schmiedl as Group Crewing Director, Pablo Mussi, Technical Director, and myself in strengthening our position in the marketplace.”

Mark O’Neil, CEO, Columbia Shipmanagement said: “CSM Deutschland is a compelling proposition and with this management team and our staff in CSMD, we are well placed to take advantage of the challenges and opportunities we face moving into 2021.”

Source: Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM)