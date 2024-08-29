Columbus Travel sets its footprint in India

Following its launch last year in Europe and Philippines, Columbus Travel is delighted to be expanding its presence in India.

An IATA-licensed business division of Columbia Aurus Ship Management – India (CASM), Columbus Travel, part of the Columbia Group mirrors the excellence of Columbus Travel Malta, offering specialised travel and logistics solutions tailored for both maritime and corporate needs.

Columbus Travel (CT), with its headquarters based in Malta and strategically located offices in Cyprus, Italy, Manila and Greece, is well placed to act as a reliable, quality and cost-effective travel partner. This expansion allows Columbus Travel to cover additional time zones and provide enhanced support to its Asian clientele.

Focussing on the maritime industry, Columbus Travel recognises the vital role played by shipping companies and its seafarers. It also understands the unique challenges of crewing departments and offers optimal travel solutions that can result in both time and cost savings.

CT India’s specialist teams can offer a high standard of service covering marine fares; published/online low-cost fares; hotel accommodation; transport arrangements, as well as any other travel logistics.

Utilising the latest advancements in travel management software to streamline processes and enhance efficiencies, the travel services provider can meet customer needs round the clock and guarantees unparalleled flexibility and swift response times while securing the most competitive fares available.

Christis Marcoullis, Managing Director of Columbus Travel Group, said: “We are delighted to be expanding Columbus Travel to India. With strategic offices in several locations, we have a strong global footprint and are in a good position to offer companies in India cost -effective and reliable services to cater for all their travel needs in one place.”

Source: Columbia Group