Column: Crop Watch – Corn and soy conditions improve on widespread rain

Warm and dry conditions were beginning to stress the U.S. Crop Watch corn and soybean fields earlier this month, but timely rains over the past several days have bolstered crop health in many areas.

However, there are some spots for concern. The North Dakota and Ohio fields missed out on most of the moisture last week, and rain will be needed in the coming days to prevent a decline in ratings. The Kansas corn will pollinate soon, likely in unfavorable weather.

Crop Watch 2020 follows one corn and one soybean field in eight major U.S. Corn Belt states, and these are the same eight growers who participated in the 2018 and 2019 versions of Crop Watch. Weekly updates will be issued for these fields from now until harvest.

Producers have assigned condition scores to their fields using a scale of 1 to 5. The ratings are similar to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s system where 1 is very poor and 5 is excellent, but the Crop Watch scores do not make any assumptions about yield since that will be separately evaluated later.

The eight-field corn average rose to 4.22 from 4.09 last week, as increases in Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska offset a drop in Ohio. Improvements in Illinois and Indiana bumped the soybean average to 3.94 from 3.75.

EAST CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA

The North Dakota grower keeps corn and soybean conditions at 3 and 2, respectively, and those are the two lowest scores of the 16 fields. The crops received only spotty showers over the last several days and a good, soaking rain is still needed. This is not necessarily a widespread problem in the area as fields as close as 10 miles (16 km) have gotten decent rains. The Crop Watch fields had an unlucky week, and conditions may decline next week without rain, especially for soybeans.

The reader is reminded that only 9% of the corn field and 30% of the soybean field could be planted, and that will be a consideration when evaluating yield potential. Extremely wet spring conditions prevented a lot of planting in the area, and the saturation also made for poor emergence on many of the crops that could be planted.

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA

Corn conditions in Minnesota remain at 4.75 and soybeans stay at 4.5. Corn grew a lot last week and intermittent rains kept moisture levels high. The Minnesota grower is the only one to report he does not want any more rain for now. The crops should be good on moisture for up to two weeks, depending on how warm the temperatures are. Hotter weather is forecast for later this week, but the producer does not mind.

NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

The Nebraska producer increased corn condition a quarter-point to 4.25 and soybeans remain at 4. Rainfall totals were low last week but the temperatures were moderate and overall the weather was favorable for growing crops. The fields had gotten a good soaking a little over a week ago, but the grower may need to irrigate the corn at the end of this week if no rain is observed.

CENTRAL KANSAS

Condition scores in Kansas remain at 3.5. The area received up to 5 inches (13 cm) of rain over the last week, but the next week or two will likely feature very hot and dry weather. The producer expects unfavorable conditions for corn pollination, which should begin soon. Ratings are likely to decline if the weather forecast verifies.

The winter wheat harvest is up to 50% complete in the area, up from 5% last week, and the yield results are slightly better than the producers’ expectations, which were average. Based on what he is seeing and hearing from others, he would not be surprised if Kansas’ wheat yields are a little higher than current forecasts suggest.

EAST CENTRAL IOWA

Conditions remain at 5 for both Iowa fields, and they are the only two of the 16 that have maintained perfect ratings since the beginning of Crop Watch. Soils were getting a bit dry mid-month, but timely rains have kept the eastern Iowa prospects elevated. The weather was favorable for crops last week and that trend should continue over the next several days. The producer notes that fields look very good in the area and the yield outlook is promising.

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

The grower increased conditions in both fields to 5, up from 4 last week. That is the first time in a month that both Illinois fields scored a perfect 5, and the latest move came after well-timed rains over the weekend. Hot and dry weather was starting to become a problem a couple of weeks ago, but things are back on track and the grower says crops in the area are looking beautiful. The Illinois Crop Watch fields sit in the most productive agricultural district for soybeans in the country.

CENTRAL INDIANA

The Indiana producer raised corn condition by a quarter-point to 4.25 and soybeans by a half-point to 3.5 after plentiful rainfall over the past few days. The fields were very much in need of rain, but the recent moisture should be sufficient for the next 10 days or so, and the grower feels much better about the prospects. More rain is possible earlier this week, and that will give way to warmer, sunnier weather toward the weekend.

CENTRAL OHIO

Corn conditions in Ohio are reduced to 4 from 4.5 last week as rainfall totals were low. That was the only score reduction among the 16 fields. Soybeans continue at 4. As in North Dakota, there have been decent rains in the area over the last few days, but the Ohio fields simply missed out. A lot of crops in Ohio were planted in very wet soils, and the recent stress from dryness emphasizes the imperfect planting conditions. Ratings are likely to fall without moisture this week, and aside from rain chances on Tuesday, the next few days will likely be dry.

The following are the states and counties of the Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Griggs, North Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Cedar, Iowa; Crawford, Illinois; Boone, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio.

Source: Reuters (Editing by Matthew Lewis)