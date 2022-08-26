Column: Dollar’s historic surge may be music to Fed’s ears

The dollar is rising against the world’s major currencies, heading for its biggest calendar-year gain in almost 40 years and the third biggest since President Richard Nixon removed the greenback from the gold standard for over half a century. before.

Will the Fed be concerned? Not one bit.

Quite the opposite. Likewise, the dollar’s strength will help ease price pressures by lowering import costs and tightening financial conditions, both desired goals for Jerome Powell and his colleagues as they try to bring 40-year high inflation back to normal. their target of 2%.

Minutes from the Fed’s July 26-27 policy meeting — where it raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points for a second straight meeting — show policymakers citing the dollar’s stronger drag on import prices as one of several factors that can restore inflation. Under control.

There is a growing debate over the impact of the dollar on US inflation in the post-pandemic world. But the Federal Reserve is more likely to have an exchange rate hike than not.

“The Fed will be inclined to let it run, there’s no incentive to stop it. The rising dollar isn’t hurting, if anything it’s helping their case,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies in New York. .

The dollar is hovering around a 20-year high against a basket of major currencies. It’s up 13.5% so far this year — on track for its biggest calendar-year gain since 1984, and the third-biggest since the end of dollar-to-gold convertibility in 1971.

On a year-over-year basis, the value of the input most often fed into inflation measures, the dollar has risen by about 17% this year. This is the biggest disinflationary impulse since 2015, and many think it will only intensify due to interest rate differentials.

The Fed is committed to raising rates even further, unlike central banks in Japan and China. The People’s Bank of China is now going in the opposite direction.

Moreover, markets are betting that the US economy will be in better shape than its counterparts in the UK and the energy-squeezed eurozone over the coming winter. And if a global recession snowballs, safe demand for Treasuries from abroad could put a natural supply under the dollar.

INDIRECT BENEFIT

According to Bechtel at Jefferies, a rule of thumb used to be that a 10% increase in the overall value of the dollar was equivalent to about 75 basis points of policy rate tightening.

Economists at Societe Generale estimate that a 10% appreciation of the dollar causes US consumer inflation to fall by 0.5 percentage points over a year.

A Kansas City Fed paper published on August 17 found that, at least so far, the dollar’s strength has had a fairly limited impact on consumer prices.

They estimate that the broad 8.5% appreciation of the dollar since last May has shaved about 0.2 percentage points off annual core PCE inflation. A further estimate of 5% by the end of next year will increase this drag to 0.33 percentage points.

This is pretty soft.

“A much more substantial appreciation would be needed to ensure a significant drag on domestic inflation,” the authors wrote in the paper titled: “The recent depreciation of the US dollar is unlikely to have a large effect on inflation in internal”.

The paper finds that the inflation-busting powers of a strong dollar may be more muted today than in years past, due to pandemic-related distortions in US import demand and disrupted supply.

If Fed policymakers share this view, it could be said that they are perfectly happy with the exchange rate as it is and won’t mind if it strengthens further.

Indeed, as long as the rate of appreciation is not too rapid to cause wider financial market dislocation, they may welcome it.

“The stronger dollar is a positive side benefit of Fed policy, and also an indirect benefit to the Fed,” said John Silvia, economist and founder of Dynamic Economic Strategy.

There are signs that the recent rise in the dollar is beginning to be felt in financial markets. The Goldman Sachs US Financial Conditions Index (FCI) rose 25.5 basis points last week to 99.30. The biggest single component, 10.2 bps, was down from the dollar, the bank said.

That reversed about a third of the easing in FCI financial conditions since June from recovering capital and credit markets, even as the Fed pushed ahead with two 75 bps rate hikes.

Music to the Fed’s ears, but he’ll probably want to hear more.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

Source: Reuters