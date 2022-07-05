Combating maritime security threats in western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden

Signatory States to the revised Code of Conduct concerning the repression of piracy, armed robbery against ships and illicit maritime activity in the western Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden Area, known as the Jeddah Amendment to the Djibouti Code of Conduct 2017, have agreed a raft of measures to combat new and emerging threats to maritime security.

The high-level meeting, held in Dubai (28-30 June), acknowledged that maritime threats have evolved and expanded beyond piracy into other challenges that have a damaging effect on the economies of the Signatory States. The meeting adopted four resolutions aimed at strengthening measures to meet the new challenges. These include measures to develop a robust regional information sharing network; better coordination of capacity building through strengthening of relations of international partners through the Friends of the DCoC forum; measures to boost the DCoC Trust Fund; and to develop mutually beneficial relationships with international organizations and coalitions with a common vision to enhance maritime security in the region.

“The response to all these challenges and the promotion of maritime security, cannot be achieved by one country or organization alone. The efforts must be collective and multinational,” said European Union Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Andrea Matteo Fontana.

“Under the Jeddah Amendment, the region has now come up with very good initiatives for what we can consider as regional solutions for regional problems. The Jeddah Amendment also offers a very good framework for such cooperation,” said co-chair H.E. Mrs. Mariam Aweis Jama, Somalia Minister for Ports and Marine Transport.

The high-level meeting, held in Dubai (28-30 June) was launched by the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, H.E. Suhail Mohammed Almazrouei, the Chairman of the DCoC Steering Committee, General Mohammed bin Addullah Al-Shehri, and the EU Ambassador to UAE, Andrea Matteo Fontana. IMO Secretary-General Mr. Kitack Lim conveyed his message via video.

It was chaired by the Somalia Minister for Ports and Marine Transport, H.E. Mrs. Mariam Aweis Jama and co-chaired by Seychelles Principal Secretary for Civil Aviation, Ports & Marine, Mr. Alan Renaud. It was attended by more than 70 participants representing 15 signatory States, international donors, other regional organizations and implementing partners. The meeting was jointly organized by IMO and the United Arab Emirates, with financial and in-kind contributions from the European Union through the CRIMARIO project and the United Arab Emirates.

Source: IMO