Combi Lift to focus on demanding transport solutions

German heavy lift expert Combi Lift is proud to announce its updated market approach: The well-known maritime heavy lift carrier has become a logistics expert for challenging transport solutions.

The new dedicated Combi Lift team headed by Heiko Felderhoff and Holger Hinrichs consists of more than 20 experienced logisticians, naval architects and engineers.

“Combi Lift will increasingly focus on demanding logistics challenges beyond the day-to-day business – just like the Gazprom Amur GPP Project in Russia,” explains Holger Hinrichs. “We are the new one-stop shop for all kinds of heavy lift transport solutions, particularly door-to-door and multimodal concepts – from the factory to the building side.” Holger Hinrichs is joining Combi Lift as Managing Director. “I am extremely pleased that Holger is part of our team. He has tremendous experience in the heavy lift and logistics business, and he will bring enormous enthusiasm and drive to this role. Together we set new standards in the project industry,” says Heiko Felderhoff, Managing Director of Combi Lift. Combi Lift now offers its clients seamless logistics solutions, from initial planning and budgetary phases to the final delivery and facility start-up.

Heiko Felderhoff continues: “We provide comprehensive land and sea transport services without any liability gaps, the entire process is handled by us. We also have the ability to build assets when needed – for fully customised, cost-effective solutions. We go all the way with our clients. You name it, we move it.” Combi Lift is essentially going back to its roots as an independent project manager and turn-key solution provider. Heiko Felderhoff explains: “We offer a diversified portfolio of services beyond the day-to-day business: If you need sophisticated engineering and logistics solutions as we provided for the Reliance Jamnagar III Project in India, door-to-door concepts like the ones we designed for the MOA Project in Cuba, or complex multimodal solutions like our work for the Gazprom Amur GPP Project in Russia – we will find a way.”

Combi Lift is headquartered in Bremen – at the heart of the Harren & Partner Group, which has 66 vessels and 2,500 employees worldwide. This simplifies decision-making processes and ensures that the necessary expertise is always at hand. Combi Lift will open a new office in Moscow by the end of the year.

Source: Combi Lift