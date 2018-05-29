Combined coal stocks at China’s key Bohai Sea ports down 2.9% on week

Combined coal stocks at China’s key Bohai Sea ports of Qinhuangdao, Caofeidian, and Jingtang totaled 14.66 million mt May 28, down 2.9% from 15.10 million mt May 21, according to figures released by port operator Qinhuangdao Port Monday.

A pickup in the downstream coal demand, as a result of the approaching summer season, has encouraged the outbound coal shipments at the Bohai Sea ports, leading to the drop in coal stocks, the port operator said.

Coal stocks were highest at Jingtang Port, at 5.80 million mt May 28, down from 6.07 million mt May 21. Qinhuangdao Port held 5.305 million mt May 28, down from 5.78 million mt May 21. Caofeidian port held 3.555 million mt May 28, down from 3.85 million mt May 21.

Elsewhere, coal stocks at Huanghua port, Shenhua Group’s captive coal port in northern China’s Hebei province, stood at 1.29 million mt May 28, down from 1.54 million mt May 21, according to figures from Huanghua Port Authority.

