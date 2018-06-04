Combined coal stocks held by China’s 6 key power generators rise 0.6% on week

Combined coal stocks held by China’s six key coal-fired power generators in southern and eastern China totaled 12.66 million mt Thursday, up 0.6% from 12.58 million mt a week earlier, data released by port operator Qinhuangdao Port showed Thursday.

The six key power generators are Zhejiang Power, Shanghai Power, Guodian, Datang, Huaneng and Guangdong Power which is better known as Yudean.

Based on the current coal consumption rate, the stocks are able to cover 16.48 days of consumption at the six power plants, up 0.68 days from 15.80 days of consumption a week earlier, the data showed.

Average coal consumption at the six power generators stood at 768,000 mt/day Thursday, down 3.3% from 794,000 mt/day a week earlier, data from the port operator showed.

A drop in coal consumption rates at the power plants due mainly to rain across southern and eastern China has resulted in the slight rise in the number of days coal stocks can cover, the port operator said.

