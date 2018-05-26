Combined coal stocks held by China’s six key power plants down 3.5% on week

Combined coal stocks held by China’s six key coal-fired power generators in southern and eastern China totaled 12.58 million mt Thursday, down 3.5% from 13.04 million mt May 17, according to figures released by port operator Qinhuangdao Port late Thursday.

The six key power generators are: Zhejiang Power, Shanghai Power, Guodian, Datang, Huaneng and Guangdong Power which is better known as Yudean.

Based on the current coal consumption rate, the stocks are able to cover 15.80 days of consumption at the six power plants, down 1.75 days from 17.55 days on May 17, figures showed.

Average coal consumption at the six power generators stood at 794,000 mt/day Thursday, up 6.9% from 743,000 mt/day May 17, figures from the port operator showed.

The rise in coal consumption rate is due to increasingly hot weather in southern and eastern China, the port operator said.

Source: Platts