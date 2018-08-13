Commercial Priorities A Challenge For Port Safety

Putting commerciality over safety and total ownership ideals is a major challenge for the ports and terminals industry, according to Stephan Stiehler, vice chairman of the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association’s Technical Panel.

Speaking exclusively to Port Strategy at TOC Europe, Mr Stiehler claimed that all too often, terminal operators only invest in technology to meet minimum safety standards.

“The cheapest safety technology is often not the one that will 100% minimise risk,” he said.

“[Additionally], there is not one single technology for safety — it is a combination of technologies,” he said, adding that only that combination can deliver totally safe terminal operation.”

The consultant also noted that one of the greatest challenges currently facing the ports and terminals sector is open communication for systems. Learning how to communicate openly with different systems “would make life in our terminals much easier”, he said.

Mr Stiehler also discussed artificial intelligence, saying that the ports and terminals sector must “think about how it can be safe and efficient for the future, how it can make stations ergonomic and how it can reduce the stress of remote-controlled-crane drivers today”.

