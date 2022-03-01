Commodities supply to stay intact amid deepening Ukraine-Russia conflict – JPM

The escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine could send bond yields lower but the supply of key commodities is likely to stay intact, economists at J.P.Morgan wrote in a note on Monday, amid increasing volatility in the markets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday positioned Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his invasion of Ukraine.

“The risk-off market environment, where bond yields are lower and investors mull the prospect of recession, is challenging to chunks of our (overweight) positioning,” wrote J.P.Morgan economist Mislav Matejka in a note.

While the duration of the conflict and any halt in supply of commodities are key determinants, Matejka does not see the likelihood of any cut in the flow of commodities.

“If one is selling on the back of the latest geopolitical developments now, the risk is of getting whipsawed,” Matejka added, as market indicators show investors are already very pessimistic.

J.P.Morgan analysts had last week downgraded Russian equities to “neutral” from “overweight”.

The brokerage maintains its overweight stance on the energy sector, despite oil prices soaring above $100 a barrel.

The direct exposure of European companies to Russia across food, personal care and ingredients sector tends to be in the low to mid-single-digits of sales, while it is less than 1% to Ukraine, JPM noted.

Danone, JDE Peet’s and Henkel have higher sales exposure to these two markets combined.

The high end of the heated tobacco products market of Philip Morris PM.N could be hurt by the economic sanctions, the note added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Siddarth S and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)