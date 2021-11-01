Commodities worth $440m traded at IME in a week

During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 1.711 million tons of commodities worth $440 million was traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange experienced trade of 1.369 million tons of commodities valued at more than $216 million on its metals and mineral trading floor.

On this floor, the IME’s customers purchased 1 million tons of cement, 302,097 tons of steel, 2,380 tons of copper, 4,475 tons of aluminum, 18 tons of precious metals concentrate, 265 tons of zinc, 16 kg of gold bars and 20,000 tons of sponge iron.

Furthermore, the IME saw trade 331,457 tons of commodities on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor valued more than $217 million.

Commodities sold on this floor included 98,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 74,906 tons of bitumen, 81,996 tons of polymeric products, 34,967 tons of chemicals, 34,000 tons of lube cut, 4,009 tons of base oil and 3,800 tons of sulfur.

Last but not least was the IME’s side market with 11,291 tons of commodities traded on it.

As previously reported, 7.222 million tons of commodities worth $2.008 billion was traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange during the past Iranian calendar month (September 23-October 22).

Within this month, the exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 5.541 million tons of commodities valued at $1.096 billion.

Commodities sold on this floor included 1.226 million tons of steel, 3.993 million tons of cement, 26,445 tons of copper, 580 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 69 tons of precious metals concentrate, 23,940 tons of aluminum, 215,000 tons of iron ore, 21,870 tons of zinc, 2,000 tons of coke, 49,000 tons of sponge iron and 67 kg of gold bars.

Furthermore, the IME saw on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor trade of more than 1.65 million tons of commodities worth $885 million.

The IME’s customers purchased on this floor 419,796 tons of bitumen, 328,872 tons of polymeric products, 140,451 tons of chemicals, 13,955 tons of slops wax and 501,000 tons of vacuum bottom.

It’s worth noting that the IME’s agricultural trading floor played host to trading 1,300 kg of saffron within this month.

Last but not least was the IME’s side market which was a platform to trade 30,860 tons of various types of commodities in this month.

The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) rose 108 percent compared to the preceding year.

During the past year, about 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $83.5 billion) worth of commodities were traded at the mentioned market.

In the past year, several new records were achieved in terms of the volume and value of transactions in the mentioned market’s various floors including the industrial, petroleum, and petrochemical floors.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

