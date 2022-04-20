Commodity broker Marex reported record 2021 results in volatile markets

Commodity broker Marex posted a 31% jump in revenue and record profits last year amid volatile markets and surging commodity prices, it said on Wednesday

London-based Marex, one of the world’s largest privately-owned commodities brokers, said adjusted operation profit before tax gained 29% to $79.6 million, a statement said.

Marex had planned an initial public offering last year but dropped the project last June due to difficult market conditions.

“Although the current macroeconomic environment is volatile, we have successfully navigated the recent geopolitical disruption in the commodities markets,” Chief Executive Ian Lowitt said.

Net revenue last year climbed 31% to $542.6 million.

Marex said it had experienced positive trading conditions in the first quarter of 2022 which “has resulted in performance significantly ahead of the same period in both 2021 and 2020”.

The commodities market saw a strong run last year as economic growth recovered, investors looked for a hedge against rising inflation and metals demand was expected to climb from a green revolution.

Marex is majority owned by private equity firm JRJ Group and its partners Trilantic Capital Partners and BXR Group, which bought stakes in the broker in 2010.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eric Onstad, Editing by Louise Heavens)