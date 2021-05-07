Commodity Price Increases Do Not Create Inflation

My previous column – “The Inflation Scare Does Not Match Reality” – drew a lot of pushback from readers who cited recent large price increases for a wide range of basic commodities, as a sign of inflationary pressure just around the corner.

On the surface, it looks bad. Commodity prices are way up. The media is on alert. Inflation worries have dominated the headlines for months. (This weekend even Warren Buffett joined the outcry: “Buffett Warns on Inflation Amid Red Hot US Recovery” – The Financial Times, May 3.)

And isn’t it obvious? Don’t rising prices constitute inflation by definition?

The answer is no. Commodity prices and consumer inflation are quite different phenomena. The idea that commodity price increases will drive up consumer prices is plausible – but it is incorrect. Basic commodity prices no longer have any significant effect on long-term inflation.

In fact, over the past 10 years, the correlation of major commodity prices and consumer price inflation is negative (except for crude oil, which is only slightly positive). Over the long term rising commodity prices have been associated with falling inflation rates. This statement holds whether we look at broad trends or at individual commodity-to-product linkages, like steel and autos, or wheat and bread. (It’s true. Read on.)

Definitions & Explanations

Consumer inflation figures are based on the prices consumers pay for the things they ordinarily buy directly. Consumers do not buy commodities directly. They buy manufactured consumer products. Consumers do not buy cotton as a commodity. They buy clothing. They do not buy aluminum ingots. They buy Reynolds Wrap. No consumer buys crude oil; gasoline is a manufactured product. Even agricultural commodities like corn and wheat are processed into the manufactured food products that consumers actually buy.

Commodity prices affect consumer prices only indirectly, and only partially. For many of the products people buy today, commodities constitute a very small percentage of the manufactured cost, and an even smaller percentage of the retail price. Basic commodities – like steel or glass – comprise just a tiny part of the price the consumer pays for, say, a computer, or an iPhone.

But what about the non-digital segment of the economy? Isn’t it more likely to be sensitive to commodity price movements?

Cars & Steel: A Case in Point

The main commodity input for an automobile is steel, said to be perhaps 10% of the manufacturing cost. From Automotive News:

• “Raw materials in a typical North American-built vehicle cost $2,000. Four commodities account for the bulk of a vehicle’s raw material cost: steel, aluminum, plastic resin and copper.…”

Steel is priced today at something like $1300-1400 per ton (for the hot-rolled benchmark). A typical car uses about 900 Kg of steel. So, the cost of the steel is probably less than $2000 per vehicle. Toyota built about 2 million cars in its North American plants in 2018. The consumer price of those vehicles at retail, at an average of, say, $30,000 per vehicle, would equate to something over $60 Bn. The company spent $1.8 Bn on steel for North American production that year. Less than $1000 per vehicle. Less than 3% of the retail value. A 100% rise in the price of steel might impact the final price of the car by a few percentage points, assuming the cost is fully passed through and there are no design adjustments.

The manufacturer may choose to absorb some or all of a commodity price increase, if it is viewed as temporary. Most manufacturers do their best to smooth out commodity price fluctuations, absorbing some costs during periods of rising prices, and enjoying margin improvements during downward moves, keeping the prices to their customers more stable. As a result, commodity prices are much more volatile than the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The correlation of New Car prices with the price of Steel over the last 10 years is negative 4.6%.

This pattern shows up in other comparisons of the prices of other key commodities with manufactured goods derived from them. For example, the price of Breakfast Cereal (a manufactured product, and a component of the CPI) is essentially uncorrelated with the prices of commodities like wheat (-1.1%), corn (4.7%), and sugar (0.5%). Bread prices, a consumer product, is much less volatile than wheat prices.

Manufacturers have learned how to buffer consumers from commodity fluctuations. Most consumer products now create value through technology, design, packaging, processing, brand equity. The issue here is not whether commodity prices rise or fall, but whether and how much they are translated into price impacts on the finished goods that consumers actually buy.

Commodity Prices vs Consumer Prices

What about the inflationary impact then?

The Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis maintains and publishes a huge number of data series tracking commodity prices. Some price series date from the 1920s; others were started more recently. The Consumer Price Index dates from 1958. (We’ll use the version of the CPI that excludes volatile food and energy costs, which is generally accepted today as the best measure.)

The Long View

Over longer time periods, the correlations of commodity prices with the CPI are generally quite low, some are negative. The relationship between the two sets of price data is quite weak. Even the 27% correlation for iron and steel is a rather poor predictor.

Correlation of Long-Term Commodity Prices with the CPI

The Last Decade

If we consider just the past decade, the picture clarifies. All the major commodities (except crude oil) show negative correlation with the CPI.

The Secular Decline of Commodities as a Driver of Consumer Pricing

Over the last 50 years, the U.S. economy has been “de-commoditizing.” In the 1960s, commodity prices like steel and oil drove consumer prices, quite strongly. Today, most of the value-added by companies is in the form of differentiated products and services, and the assets that support that differentiation – brand equity, design, intellectual property, data. The importance of physical commodities in the cost structure has greatly diminished. The products we buy – the prices of which determine the CPI – are no longer heavily commodity-based. In the 1960s, if you tracked the price of steel or crude, you could predict consumer price inflation quite accurately. Today, these price series are uncorrelated, even negatively correlated.

The world has changed. Commodities are not longer the major drivers of consumer prices.

Even a supply-chain relationship as closely linked as Wheat to Bread shows a secular trend of a weakening relationship between commodity pricing and consumer pricing.

The Relevance for Inflation Forecasts

Recent increases in commodity prices probably do not imply a sustained rise in inflation. The consumer economy is simply much less sensitive to commodity prices than it once was.

As well, the price series for all these commodities are full of spikes and surges over the last decade which are similar to, and sometimes more extreme than, what we see today – and which did not ignite sustained inflation.

• Copper was 10% more expensive in 2011 than it is today, and the inflation rate averaged less than 2% from 2011-2015.

• Crude oil prices doubled between 2007 and 2011. Inflation declined from 2.7% to 1.6%.

Fed Chairman Powell – in his recent press conference – also alluded to “bottlenecks” as a source of transitory price spikes. A bottleneck condition is a (temporary) imbalance between supply and demand, usually caused when demand surges more quickly than industry can respond. And yes, the price may then rise – often dramatically. But producers are able and eager to respond to the increase in demand, sell more, enjoy the higher profits. Supply ramps up. After a delay, prices typically fall back again to their “normal” level.

The pandemic disrupted all the trends in economic activity. The graph of retail sales – which is the game board on which inflation plays out – is extraordinary.

The plunge in consumer spending, followed by a surge of postponed purchases, has thrown many industries into severe supply/demand imbalances. (It has also thrown off the calibration of all the standard inflation metrics, like the CPI. Which is a story for the next column.) Bottlenecks are to be expected and will impact consumer pricing somewhat. But producers will respond by increasing the supply. The price effects will be temporary, not structural.

The other big factor in this is technology. “Digital” is crushing cost structures everywhere, in every industry. It is changing the locus of competitive advantage and value-creation. Commodities are not important for digital (and digitalizing) businesses. Consider the design shift that has taken place in the automotive industry. A new car today embeds dozens of microprocessors. A high end BMW or Mercedes has over 100 computer chips, and millions of lines of software. The MIT Technology Review reported that the “typical new-model vehicle comes with 100 million lines of code…” — and that was in 2012. That is where the manufacturer’s value-added is. It has nothing to do with the price of steel. Reflecting this, the correlation of Steel prices with with New Car prices has gone from strongly positive before 1989, to negative (– 11%) since then. The car business is no longer about bending metal.

Digital product evolution plays havoc with simplistic pricing metrics like the CPI. The broad impact of technology is strongly deflationary, which neutralizes the significance of commodity prices. In trying to forecast inflation trends, and to predict the policy responses to them (i.e., the Fed’s moves), it is simply a mistake to focus on commodity prices. They may not be completely useless, as far as short-term effects are concerned (the bottlenecks), but they no longer predict sustained consumer inflation.

Which brings us to the crux of the matter. “Inflation” itself is fundamentally a problematic concept. It arose from and applies mainly to prices for undifferentiated physical commodities. It was relevant in the era of industrial economies that dominated the 19th and much of the 20th centuries, when those commodities made up the lion’s share of the cost structure for most consumer goods. It may not be relevant any longer in a technology-driven digital economy, where intangible assets matter more. The disconnect between commodity prices and consumer prices is an important symptom of this change.

Source: Forbes