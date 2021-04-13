Commodity Tracker: 4 charts to watch this week

Increased retail fuel prices and fears of a COVID-19 resurgence have prompted refiners in India to slow crude runs. This week’s tracker also looks at the impact of maintenance on US LNG terminal utilization and possible reductions in biodiesel blending mandates in some countries due to rising vegetable oil prices.

1. Rising retail prices, COVID-19 resurgence in some provinces worry Indian refiners

What’s happening? Indian refiners are starting to slow their crude runs as high retail prices have dented domestic appetite for oil products—a trend that could be prolonged if the resurgence of COVID-19 in some provinces leads to another round of lockdowns.

What’s next? Platts Analytics expects India’s oil demand in 2021 to remain slightly below the 2019 level due to weakness in the first half, but demand will register growth of 440,000 b/d on the year, after declining 470,000 b/d in 2020. As states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka witness a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting authorities to implement restrictions, analysts said that demand for certain oil products like gasoil and gasoline could face another setback, resulting in refiners adopting a cautious approach on throughput. In addition, maintenance at some refineries in April would also keep crude throughput at a low ebb.

2. Maintenance season to impact US LNG terminal utilization

What’s happening? US liquefaction terminals and the pipelines that feed gas to them typically conduct scheduled maintenance during April, May and June. That means that feedgas demand will drop for periods of time from the record highs near 12 Bcf/d that have been seen in recent months amid favorable global market conditions. There may be fewer and shorter lulls at US terminals than in recent years if maintenance is lighter during the shoulder season due to unplanned downtime in winter 2020.

What’s next? Cheniere’s Creole Trail Pipeline, which feeds its Sabine Pass liquefaction facility in Louisiana, has scheduled maintenance at its Gillis compressor station from May 3-7, according to a notice to customers. S&P Global Platts Analytics forecasts Platts JKM to average about $6.50/MMBtu for the balance of the northern hemisphere summer, bearish to the curve by about $0.70/MMBtu, allowing the JKM/Dutch TTF spread to widen marginally through summer to $1/MMBtu on average, just enough to keep pulling in the necessary African and North American swing LNG supply.

3. Rising global vegetable oil prices could lead to reduced biodiesel blending mandates

What’s happening? Global vegetable oil prices have increased sharply, mainly reflecting global low stocks, strong demand for food and energy, and also a slow output recovery, especially for palm oil. In Brazil, despite seasonally low stocks in January and an expected bumper 2021 crop, soybean oil prices have jumped over 28% from the lows in mid-January to record high prices in mid-March. CBOT futures reached a record in March, but the higher levels were not entirely offset by weaker FOB premiums.

What´s next? There are some factors that could limit the soybean oil price hike in the near term. Palm oil production in Malaysia and Indonesia is recovering and is expected to rebound in the next few months, providing additional supply to international markets. As vegetable oil prices rise, some biodiesel blending mandates could be temporarily lowered. Market participants reported possible mandate reductions in Argentina and Brazil in the next months.

4. German year-ahead power moves above France on CO2 rally

What’s happening? German year-ahead power prices have risen above their French equivalent, reversing a Eur1/MWh discount early March to a premium with the benchmark contract trading at the highest since 2011, driven by record-high carbon prices, exchange data show. Prices almost tripled from 2016 as EUA carbon allowance prices soared from around Eur5/mt in 2016 to trade above Eur44/mt for the first time ever. French year-ahead baseload power around Eur57/MWh was the highest in over two years and well above the regulated nuclear price ARENH set currently at Eur42/MWh.

What’s next? Negotiations between France and the European Commission on reform of the ARENH are near their end, according to French unions that have been staging 24-hour strikes against plans to restructure state-owned utility EDF. According to S&P Global Platts Analytics’ latest Five-Year Forecast, the German baseload should move above its French equivalents from 2022 with the premium increasing to Eur4.10/MWh by 2026. “Germany’s exit from nuclear combined with the coal phase-out results in a structurally shorter market while we assume that French nuclear capacity will remain fairly stable amid a step up in renewable growth,” Platts Analytics’ Sabrina Kernbichler said.

Source: Platts