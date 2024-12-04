Commodity Tracker: 6 charts to watch this week

S&P Global Commodity Insights editors are monitoring the global shipping landscape as expected tanker deliveries rise. In chemicals, European methyl methacrylate prices are falling, while in biofuels, forecasts suggest potential growth opportunities for US ethanol exports.

1. Mounting tanker delivery schedule dampens freight prospects

What’s happening? Product tanker markets face bearish conditions in 2025-2026 as a rapidly expanding fleet outpaces weaker demand growth, according to recent BIMCO analysis. While the crude tanker outlook is more mixed, both segments are projected to see lower freight rates, the international shipping association believes. The total number of tankers online in November is 11, while in 2025 it will average 23/month and in 2026 it will average 32/month, data from S&P Global Commodity Insights showed. This follows falling freight rates. Platts, part of Commodity Insights, assessed the rate to carry a 37,000 mt cargo of clean products on a Medium Range tanker from the UK/Continent to US Atlantic Coast at $21.41/mt Nov. 27, down 34% year on year.

What’s next? For crude tankers, BIMCO forecasts cargo volume growth at 1.5%-2.5% in 2024 but sees a decrease in absolute cargo volume. In 2026, BIMCO expects that oil demand growth will continue to slow and therefore lowered its outlook for crude tanker cargo volume growth compared with 2025, with growth of 0% -1%.

2. MMA prices continue to drop on weak demand

What’s happening? European methyl methacrylate spot prices continued to decline, reaching their lowest level Nov. 29, since Platts started the assessments April 2. Platts assessed the three- to 30-days forward DDP NWE MMA spot price at Eur2,030/mt Nov. 29, a decrease of Eur20/mt on the day and Eur80/mt on the week. Demand in the market remains subdued, with players focused on destocking as well as contract negotiations for 2025. Limited spot activity is seen for December, with most participants looking into January and February spot activity.

What’s next? Several players said prices are nearing the bottom. While there are expectations of stable conditions in the beginning of 2025, a slight pickup in demand was expected for late January, following the holiday season, if historical trends hold. US President-elect Donald Trump’s decision on tariffs for next year will be a crucial factor, which will determine how the market will develop, sources said.

3. Further emission cuts required in Australia to meet 2030 target

What’s happening? Carbon emissions reduction in Australia has made progress through various policies initiated by the government such as Capacity Investment Scheme, reforming the Safeguard Mechanism, and the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard, the country’s Climate Change Authority said recently. The Carbon Market Institute has also acknowledged the CCA’s expectation that Australian Carbon Credit Units will play an important role in helping the country meet its safeguard obligations.

What’s next? Emissions in Australia need to decline by 15 mt per annum over the next six years to reach its target. The authority in one of its 10 recommendations to the government said the primary focus was on accelerating the roll-out of renewable energy infrastructure to prepare for the closure of coal. Further, the recommendation also highlighted the inclusion of sectors such as transport to “unlock more emissions reduction.”

4. Sulfur prices spike to multi-year highs

What’s happening? Sulfur prices out of the Middle East have jumped following elevated bidding levels heard from multiple market participants for a sell tender out of Qatar in late November. In the aftermath of the tender, QatarEnergy set its December sulfur price at $163/mt FOB Ras Laffan/Mesaieed–a $27/mt increase from November’s $136/mt FOB. This is the monthly price’s highest level in two years and mirrors a similar spike seen in the spot market. The recent rise is the most extreme instance of a wider trend of upward price pressure seen for much of 2024, which has primarily been fueled by demand from fertilizer and metals end-users in Asia.

What’s next? Sulfur is used to generate the sulfuric acid needed to produce many fertilizers. Recent market reports indicate that the Chinese government has started to restrict the export of phosphate fertilizers, signaling a potential decline in sulfur demand from the world’s largest importer of this by-product of oil and gas processing.

5. US ethanol exports set for record high in 2024

What’s happening? US fuel ethanol exports have surged to 29.598 million barrels in the year to August, 35% higher than the same period in 2023. Additionally, Brazilian ethanol available for export has declined significantly in 2024 as domestic hydrous E100 demand has grown to multiyear highs amid a spike in overall fuel consumption and favorable price ratios to gasoline. This has opened the door for increased overseas export flows from the US.

What’s next? So far in 2024, US ethanol exports have been restored to pre-pandemic levels. The US exported a record-high of 40.976 million barrels in the full year of 2018. Through Aug. 31 of that year, however, only 27.707 million barrels of exports were reported – which puts 2024 on pace to surpass the previous all-time high set in 2018. The surge in export flows has helped ease the impacts of large corn balances and healthy production figures, preventing prolonged periods of oversupplied markets and supporting margin health.

6. Malaysia’s 2024 biodiesel exports projected to hit five-year high

What’s happening? Malaysia’s biofuels market is poised for growth, particularly in biodiesel exports, which are projected to reach a five-year high of 810 million liters in 2024, up from 802 million liters in 2023. The European Union is the largest market for these exports, with additional demand coming from Singapore, the US and China.

What’s next? To achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Malaysia has launched the National Energy transition Roadmap and plans to implement a B30 mandate for 2025. To ensure the industry has the necessary infrastructure to support this mandate, petroleum companies in Malaysia have agreed to update 35 petroleum blending facilities across the country, with 15 facilities upgraded as of 2023. However, biodiesel production is expected to remain stable year-on-year at 1,580 million liters, as B10 mandates continue, and higher mandates like B20 and B30 have yet to be implemented.

Source: Platts