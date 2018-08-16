Common Structural Rules Software Updated with 2018 Rules and Fatigue Assessment Improvements

Common Structural Rules Software LLC, a joint venture company formed by ABS and Lloyd’s Register (LR), released a software upgrade that simplifies compliance with current and pending IACS Common Structural Rules (CSR).

“As requirements change, it is imperative for classification societies to provide services and solutions that keep pace,” says ABS Senior Vice President, Engineering & Technology, Derek Novak. “By updating this software, we ensure our tools are effective and provide the best possible guidance to end users.”

“The Common Structural Rules provide the only industry route to compliance with IMO’s Goal-Based Standards for tanker and bulk carrier structures,” said LR Marine and Offshore Business Director Nick Brown. “By working together, LR and ABS have provided fully up-to-date straightforward and accessible tools for the whole industry to use when applying CSR.”

Improvements to this leading software facilitate compliance to existing and future IACS Common Structural Rules, providing users with an easy way to evaluate designs. Developed from the technical strengths of LR and ABS, version 2.5 of the CSR Prescriptive Analysis and CSR Finite Element (FE) Analysis software allow assessment of whole vessel structures – including new bulk carrier and oil tanker designs – using compliance information for the current CSR, which entered into force on 1 July 2015, as well as for the rule changes that come into force on 1 July 2018. Both class societies will use these tools to evaluate new designs against the CSR.

The updated CSR Prescriptive Analysis software can be used on both Windows® 7 and Windows® 10. A summary report provides required and offered scantlings with graphic representation of deficiencies. Reports summarize dominant criteria for each structure as well as data for every parameter value. Used with CSR FE Analysis, this complete tool makes verifying CSR compliance possible with minimal effort. A new user interface for CSR FE Analysis software enables automatic picking or manual selection to display the stress readout point for Cruciform Flange, Cruciform Web and Bracket Toe hotspots. Results are added to verification results for Fatigue Assessment.

The software is now employed by over 1,600 users. Regular updates for additional structural coverage and functionality will address ongoing CSR changes.

Detailed information on structural areas and functionality covered by this release are found in the Release Notes and User Guide bundled with the software installation. The updated CSR Prescriptive Analysis and CSR FE Analysis is available for download from the Common Structural Rules Software LLC website at www.commonstructuralrulessoftware.com.

Source: ABS