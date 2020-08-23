Companies shut in 13% of oil production, 4.4% of gas as storms hit US Gulf of Mexico

In advance of two tropical storms headed toward the US Gulf of Mexico, upstream operators have shut in 13% of the region’s total oil production and more than 4% of its natural gas, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said Aug. 22.

Total shut-in crude amounts to about of 240,785 b/d of oil, along with 19,000 Mcf/d of natural gas, or 4.39% of total US Gulf gas production, BSEE said.

Six producing platforms, or just under 1% of all those in the US Gulf, have been evacuated, along with four rigs, which are 40% of all rigs in the Gulf, the agency said.

In the past 24 hours, BP, Shell and Chevron – three of the US Gulf’s biggest producers – said they have shut down production on assorted platforms in the projected paths of the storms.

Some independents are also evacuating crews from platforms ahead of the storms, which should strike the US Gulf Coast by mid-week.

The US Gulf produces currently about 1.85 million b/d of oil and about 2.7 Bcf/d of natural gas.

At 2 p.m. ET, Laura was projected to have mostly crossed over Puerto Rico and headed northwest towards the Louisiana coast, while at about 1 p.m., Marco was forecast to be near the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula and headed northwest for the southeast Texas coast, according to maps by the US National Hurricane Center.

Both storms are predicted to become hurricanes as they near the coast, but currently only Laura is projected to remain at that wind speed (minimum 74 mph) as it is about to make landfall, NHC maps showed.

Laura is targeted to make landfall around Aug. 26. Marco if forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm prior to striking shore late Aug. 25 or early Aug. 26.

Source: Platts