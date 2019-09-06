Company In India Falsely Acting On Behalf Of BIMCO

BIMCO has been made aware of a company in India named Grand Shipping & Trading Company who is presenting themselves as a company facilitating BIMCO memberships. We understand that Hameer Mubarak from Grand Shipping & Trading Company falsely claims that applicants need BIMCO membership in order to offer certain services. He has in this connection offered to facilitate a membership of BIMCO. Hameer Mubarak has received a payment for a BIMCO membership and kept the money.

Please note that BIMCO does not corporate with any companies facilitating BIMCO memberships on our behalf. Grand Shipping & Trading Company is not a BIMCO member even though the BIMCO logo is on their website. BIMCO has tried to contact Grand Shipping & Trading via email and calls without any luck, and will consider further steps.

Source: BIMCO