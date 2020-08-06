Company Presentations Related to Offshore Wind and Carbon Capture Spin-Offs

Reference is made to the release on July 17, 2020, where Aker Solutions announced its intention to spin off the company’s offshore wind development and carbon capture businesses into two separate companies.

The two companies, Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS and Aker Carbon Capture AS, are intended to be listed on Merkur Market operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange, following private placement processes to secure funding for future operations.

Carnegie AS and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) have been appointed as financial advisors for the process.

In preparation for these processes company presentations have been prepared. The presentations are available on https://www.akersolutions.com/investors/presentations

