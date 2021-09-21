Completion of the acquisition of an oil/chemical tanker

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager (the “Trustee-Manager”) of First Ship Lease Trust (“FSL Trust” or the “Trust”), refers to its announcement dated 19 August 2021 and further announces that FSL-28, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Trust, has taken delivery of the vessel Anuket Amber (the “Vessel”) on 17 September 2021. Upon delivery, the Vessel was renamed Pelican Fisher and has commenced the 8-years bareboat charter with James Fisher Everard Limited.

Source: FSL Trust Management PTE. LTD.