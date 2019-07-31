Concentrated inspection campaign focusing on emergency systems and procedures

Further to our Alert of 17 July 2019, the Tokyo and the Paris MoUs issued a joint press release on 27 July 2019 outlining the focus areas for the upcoming concentrated inspection campaign starting on 1 September 2019 and released the questionnaire to be used by the port state control officers during inspections.

The purpose of the CIC on emergency systems and procedures is to ensure that:

• ships are capable of responding appropriately and promptly to emergency situations to preserve human lives, protect the marine environment and to minimize damages to ships;

• necessary measures are taken by responsible stakeholders, such as shipping companies and ship managers having a direct influence on the safety of ships and by raising their awareness of the importance of ship emergency systems;

• emergency systems installed on board can be properly operated and effectively managed in any emergency situations; and master and crew of the ship understand their assigned roles and duties in case of emergency and enhance their familiarity with the situations so that they can act immediately when circumstances arise.

The campaign will target compliance on all vessels, regardless of type, and will examine specific areas related to the campaign in conjunction with the regular Port State Control inspection.

A ship will be subject to only one inspection under this CIC during the period of the campaign. Port State Control Officers (PSCOs) will use a list of 11 questions to assess that equipment provided onboard complies with the relevant convention, the master and officers are qualified and familiar with operations relating to shipboard emergency 2 systems and that equipment is properly maintained and functioning.

Recommendations

Ships often operate in isolation and are engaged in long sea voyages where shore assistance for on-board emergencies may not be available. Therefore, the preparedness of emergency equipment, such as emergency power sources and fire pumps of ships, and the ability of the crew in responding to emergency situations, are critical factors in saving human lives, protecting the marine environment and minimizing damage to ships.

Gard’s Members and clients are encouraged to take the steps necessary to become familiar with the CIC criteria prior to the campaigns and to ensure that their ships are prepared to meet the challenges of the notified campaign. Most of the Maritime Administrations have delegated the certification of ships according to IMO Conventions and Codes to the classification societies and Gard therefore recommends contacting the relevant classification society for more detailed information about typical survey procedures related to Emergency Systems and Procedures.

If deficiencies are found, actions by the port State may vary from recording a deficiency and instructing the master to rectify it within a certain period of time to detaining the ship until the serious deficiencies have been rectified. Any detention will be included in the monthly detention lists published on the Tokyo and Paris MoU websites.

