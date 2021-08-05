Concluding a co-operation on cybersecurity in Maritime

Crontab activates CyberSea by incorporating in Conbulk Shipmanagement Corp.’s fleet the new platform of cybersecurity, which has been developed specifically for the new IMO Resolution MSC.428(98) & MSC-FAL.1/Circ.3 legislation.

CyberSea provides integrated/comprehensive support, compliance and shielding of land and sea cybersecurity.

A cyber attack can be described as any incident that targets IT & ΟΤ systems, networks or computers with intent to undermine, destroy or gain accessing to them.

Ιt may not necessarily be a malicious attack, but an involuntary action or inertia by a crew member on board.

According to our instructions, at the starting point they should have identified any threats or potential vulnerabilities in the company’s electronic systems.

The IMO & BIMCO guidelines have already established a contingency plan to ensure that roles and decisions are taken in a reasonable and effective manner regarding the cybersecurity of the company, ship, crew and any third party (involved).

What are the services of CyberSea?

Crontab Maritime Cyber Security through CyberSea provides the following technical services:

Full Cyber compliance services for IMO new regulation & SMS Doc integration

24/7 Port State Control support

T & OT Audit checks

Instruction for Cyber to on board responsible

Full Cyber Integration into SMS Doc

Adherence to cyber security policies and procedures

Last updates of Cyber Security regulations on board

Cyber Awareness Training & instruction briefing on board

CySO (Cyber Security Officer) outsourcing services

Emergency Incident Response Plan though Crisis Room

In the context of cyber security awareness and control in ships, shipping companies, ports, third part of the shipping chain; Crontab Maritime Cyber Security developed another innovative and practical solution tailored to each company’s pattern.

Searching for system vulnerabilities and using White & black box penetration techniques, it can monitor but also assess the state of readiness of IT infrastructure on land as well as IT & OT infrastructure at sea.

Source: Conbulk Shipmanagement Corp.