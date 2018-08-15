Concordia Maritime Interim report, 1 January–30 June 2018
-Total income
Q2: SEK 227.0 (211.1) million
HY1: SEK 426.6 (436.0) million
-EBITDA
Q2: SEK –9.3 (10.0) million
HY1: SEK –2.3 (39.3) million
-Result before tax
Q2: SEK –57.0 (–43.9) million
HY1: SEK –95.7 (–85.1) million
-Result per share after tax
Q2: SEK –1.19 (–0.92) million
HY1: SEK –2.01 (–1.78) million
Events in the second quarter
– Another quarter without any Lost Time Injuries
– Three suezmax vessels chartered in (50% share)
– Two MR (ECO) vessels chartered in (50% share)
Events after the end of the quarter
– Another One suezmax vessel chartered in (50% share)
– Stena Paris chartered out for 12 months
Key ratios
-Total income, SEK million 426.6 (436.0)
-EBITDA, SEK million –2.3 (39.3)
-EBITDA, USD million –0.3 (4.4)
-Operating result, SEK million –91.9 (–69.9)
-Result excluding impairment and tax, SEK million –95.7 (–85.1)
-Result before tax, SEK million –95.7 (–85.1)
-Result after tax, SEK million –95.7 (–85.1)
-Equity ratio, % 41 (49)
-Return on equity, % –54 (–3)
-Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 185.0 (281.0)
-Result per share after tax, SEK –2.01 (–1.78)
-Equity per share, SEK 25.94 (38.29)
-Lost-time injuries 0 (0)
Source: Concordia Maritime