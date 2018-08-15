Concordia Maritime Interim report, 1 January–30 June 2018

-Total income

Q2: SEK 227.0 (211.1) million

HY1: SEK 426.6 (436.0) million

-EBITDA

Q2: SEK –9.3 (10.0) million

HY1: SEK –2.3 (39.3) million

-Result before tax

Q2: SEK –57.0 (–43.9) million

HY1: SEK –95.7 (–85.1) million

-Result per share after tax

Q2: SEK –1.19 (–0.92) million

HY1: SEK –2.01 (–1.78) million

Events in the second quarter

– Another quarter without any Lost Time Injuries

– Three suezmax vessels chartered in (50% share)

– Two MR (ECO) vessels chartered in (50% share)

Events after the end of the quarter

– Another One suezmax vessel chartered in (50% share)

– Stena Paris chartered out for 12 months

Key ratios

-Total income, SEK million 426.6 (436.0)

-EBITDA, SEK million –2.3 (39.3)

-EBITDA, USD million –0.3 (4.4)

-Operating result, SEK million –91.9 (–69.9)

-Result excluding impairment and tax, SEK million –95.7 (–85.1)

-Result before tax, SEK million –95.7 (–85.1)

-Result after tax, SEK million –95.7 (–85.1)

-Equity ratio, % 41 (49)

-Return on equity, % –54 (–3)

-Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 185.0 (281.0)

-Result per share after tax, SEK –2.01 (–1.78)

-Equity per share, SEK 25.94 (38.29)

-Lost-time injuries 0 (0)

Source: Concordia Maritime