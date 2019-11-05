Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January–30 September 2019
Concordia Maritime issues its latest financial results yesterday.
-Total income
Q3: SEK 259.2 (258.6) million
9 months: SEK 822.6 (685.2) million
-EBITDA
Q3: SEK 52.4 (–18.0) million
9 months: SEK 187.3 (–20.3) million
-Result before tax
Q3: SEK –35.6 (–66.9) million
9 months: SEK –73.0 (–162.6) million
-Result per share after tax
Q3: SEK –0.75 (–1.40)
9 months: SEK –1.53 (–3.41)
Events in the third quarter
-Stena Performance and Stena Polaris contracted on consecutive voyage charters for 8–10 months.
-IMOIIMAX bonus of MUSD 5 received.
Events after the end of the quarter
-Charter contracts (TC) of 2 years, with an option for a further year, was signed for
Stena Perros, Stena Progress and Stena Premium.
Key ratios
-Total income, SEK million 822.6 (685.2)
-EBITDA, SEK million 187.3 –20.3)
-EBITDA, USD million 19.9 (–2.4)
-Operating result, SEK million 2.9 (–158.3)
-Result before tax, SEK million –73.0 (–162.6)
-Result after tax, SEK million –73.1 (–162.7)
-Equity ratio, % 30 (40)
-Return on equity, % –8 (–17)
-Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 158.4 (185.0)
-Result per share after tax, SEK –1.53 (–3.41)
-Equity per share, SEK 23.08 (24.24)
-Lost-time injuries 1 (0)
Source: Concordia Maritime