Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January–30 September 2019

Concordia Maritime issues its latest financial results yesterday.

-Total income

Q3: SEK 259.2 (258.6) million

9 months: SEK 822.6 (685.2) million

-EBITDA

Q3: SEK 52.4 (–18.0) million

9 months: SEK 187.3 (–20.3) million

-Result before tax

Q3: SEK –35.6 (–66.9) million

9 months: SEK –73.0 (–162.6) million

-Result per share after tax

Q3: SEK –0.75 (–1.40)

9 months: SEK –1.53 (–3.41)

Events in the third quarter

-Stena Performance and Stena Polaris contracted on consecutive voyage charters for 8–10 months.

-IMOIIMAX bonus of MUSD 5 received.

Events after the end of the quarter

-Charter contracts (TC) of 2 years, with an option for a further year, was signed for

Stena Perros, Stena Progress and Stena Premium.

Key ratios

-Total income, SEK million 822.6 (685.2)

-EBITDA, SEK million 187.3 –20.3)

-EBITDA, USD million 19.9 (–2.4)

-Operating result, SEK million 2.9 (–158.3)

-Result before tax, SEK million –73.0 (–162.6)

-Result after tax, SEK million –73.1 (–162.7)

-Equity ratio, % 30 (40)

-Return on equity, % –8 (–17)

-Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 158.4 (185.0)

-Result per share after tax, SEK –1.53 (–3.41)

-Equity per share, SEK 23.08 (24.24)

-Lost-time injuries 1 (0)

Source: Concordia Maritime